IdaCorp Reaches Settlement with IPUC on Rate Increase

IdaCorp ( (IDA) ) has issued an announcement.

On May 30, 2025, Idaho Power Company filed a general rate case with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, seeking an increase in annual revenues by approximately $199.1 million. On October 24, 2025, Idaho Power reached a settlement stipulation with the IPUC, proposing revised tariff schedules to increase retail revenue by about $110 million, effective January 1, 2026, if approved. The settlement includes adjustments to return on equity, power supply expenses, and tax credit mechanisms, with potential implications for stakeholders depending on the IPUC’s pending decision.

Spark’s Take on IDA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IDA is a Neutral.

IdaCorp’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, such as increased earnings per share and customer base growth. However, increased leverage, negative free cash flow, and regulatory challenges weigh on the score. The technical indicators suggest a stable outlook, while the valuation is moderate.

More about IdaCorp

Idaho Power Company operates in the utilities industry, providing electricity services. It focuses on serving customers in Idaho and is involved in managing power costs and infrastructure investments.

Average Trading Volume: 392,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.35B

