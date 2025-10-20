ICRA Limited Schedules Earnings Call for Q2 & H1 FY26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ICRA Limited ( (IN:ICRA) ) has shared an announcement.

ICRA Limited announced that it will hold an earnings conference call on October 29, 2025, to discuss its Q2 and half-year financial results for the fiscal year 2026. This call is part of ICRA’s commitment to transparency and communication with its stakeholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about ICRA Limited

ICRA Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing credit ratings, research, and information services. The company focuses on offering analytical insights and ratings that help stakeholders make informed decisions in the financial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 60.46B INR

