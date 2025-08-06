ICL Group Declares $55 Million Dividend for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Icl ( (ICL) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 5, 2025, ICL Group Ltd.’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.04260 per share, totaling approximately $55 million. The dividend, subject to currency conversion for some shareholders, will be paid on September 17, 2025, with a record date of September 3, 2025. The announcement highlights the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders, with implications for tax withholding rates for Israeli and foreign residents.

The most recent analyst rating on (ICL) stock is a Hold with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Icl stock, see the ICL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ICL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ICL is a Neutral.

ICL’s overall score reflects a stable financial base and positive earnings call guidance, tempered by current technical weakness and moderate valuation metrics. The most significant factors are the solid operational performance and strategic growth in specialties, contrasted by bearish technical indicators.

To see Spark’s full report on ICL stock, click here.

More about Icl

ICL Group Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of fertilizers, metals, and other chemical products. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and serves a global market, providing essential minerals and compounds for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 725,877

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.95B

For detailed information about ICL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue