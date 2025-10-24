ICICI Lombard Allots Over 138,000 Equity Shares to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. ( (IN:ICICIGI) ) has shared an update.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited has announced the allotment of 138,414 equity shares under its employee stock option schemes. This move, approved by a Whole-time Director, reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees and aligning their interests with the company’s growth, potentially enhancing employee motivation and retention.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited operates in the insurance industry, offering a range of general insurance products and services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive insurance solutions to individuals and businesses, making it a significant player in the Indian insurance market.

Average Trading Volume: 25,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 998.7B INR

