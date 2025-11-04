Ichor Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Ichor Holdings ( (ICHR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ichor Holdings presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd., headquartered in Fremont, California, is a prominent player in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components. The company also serves other sectors such as defense/aerospace and medical industries.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Ichor Holdings reported revenues of $239.3 million, which exceeded the mid-point of their guidance range. Despite this revenue achievement, the company reported a net loss of $22.9 million on a GAAP basis, translating to a loss per share of $0.67. On a non-GAAP basis, however, the company achieved a net income of $2.3 million, with earnings per share of $0.07.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a gross margin of 4.6% on a GAAP basis and 12.1% on a non-GAAP basis. The company noted an acceleration in gas panel integration deliveries, which contributed to the revenue increase. However, softening in other markets impacted their ability to meet gross margin and profitability expectations. Year-to-date revenues showed an 18% growth year-over-year, indicating strong performance relative to the overall wafer fab equipment market.

Looking ahead, Ichor Holdings anticipates a slight dip in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025, with expectations set between $210 million and $230 million. The company remains optimistic about the continued demand for etch and deposition, anticipating a recovery in other markets that could bolster revenue and margin improvements as they move into 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue