Ichigo Office REIT Announces Fixed Interest Rate for Loan Term

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ( (JP:8975) ) has provided an announcement.

Ichigo Office REIT has announced a fixed interest rate for a loan term from July 25, 2025, to September 24, 2025, which differs from the previously announced rate. This adjustment has already been factored into the company’s earnings forecast for the October 2025 fiscal period, and the risks associated with the loan are not expected to impact the company’s investment risk profile.

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation operates within the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on managing and investing in office properties. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan, and is represented by Executive Director Takafumi Kagiyama.

