ICFG Limited Releases Semi-Annual Report for Invescore NBFI JSC

The latest announcement is out from Fintech Asia Limited ( (GB:ICFG) ).

ICFG Limited, formerly known as Fintech Asia Limited, has released the semi-annual operational report for its Mongolian subsidiary, Invescore NBFI JSC, which is listed on the Mongolian Stock Exchange. The report covers the financial performance for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, following ICFG’s reverse takeover completed in February 2025. The subsidiary reported a profit before tax of MNT 57.6 billion (approximately US$16.1 million) and a profit after tax of MNT 42.0 billion (approximately US$11.7 million). The net interest income stood at MNT 92.4 billion (approximately US$25.8 million), with net assets totaling MNT 283.3 billion (approximately US$79.2 million) and a total loan portfolio of MNT 843.8 billion (approximately US$235.3 million). These results provide insights into ICFG’s business operations and financial health post-acquisition.

More about Fintech Asia Limited

Average Trading Volume: 43,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

