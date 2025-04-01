ICFG Limited Expands into Mongolian InsurTech Market

Fintech Asia Limited ( (GB:ICFG) ) just unveiled an update.

ICFG Limited’s Mongolian subsidiary, SIBJ Capital, has entered into an investment agreement with Insur LLC, a prominent InsurTech company in Mongolia. Insur LLC specializes in developing digital insurance systems to modernize Mongolia’s insurance industry. SIBJ Capital will invest MNT 7 billion to acquire a 51% equity stake in Insur LLC, with a focus on digital-based insurance and pension savings. This strategic move aligns with ICFG’s mission to expand its presence in the InsurTech sector and enhance financial service accessibility through fintech innovation.

YTD Price Performance: -23.00%

Average Trading Volume: 34,916

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

