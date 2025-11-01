ICF International Navigates Growth and Challenges in Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

ICF International Navigates Growth and Challenges in Earnings Call

ICF International Navigates Growth and Challenges in Earnings Call

Icf International ((ICFI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ICF International’s recent earnings call painted a picture of both robust growth and significant challenges. The company reported strong growth in non-federal client revenue and commercial energy business, alongside improved EBITDA margins and a solid pipeline of contract awards. However, the federal government segment faced notable difficulties due to contract cancellations and the impact of the government shutdown, compounded by delayed international contract ramp-ups and increased tax rates.

Significant Growth in Non-Federal Client Revenue

Revenues from commercial clients, state and local, and international government clients surged by 13.8%, now making up 57% of the quarter’s revenues, a significant increase from 46% the previous year. This growth underscores ICF’s successful diversification strategy and its ability to capture new opportunities outside the federal government sector.

Commercial Energy Business Expansion

The commercial energy segment experienced a remarkable 24% year-over-year revenue increase. This growth was driven by heightened demand for energy efficiency programs and ICF’s expertise in electrification, grid resilience, and affordability, positioning the company as a leader in the evolving energy landscape.

Improved Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Despite a reduction in overall revenue, ICF managed to improve its adjusted EBITDA margin by 10 basis points. This improvement was attributed to the strong growth in higher-margin commercial revenues and effective cost management strategies, highlighting the company’s operational efficiency.

Robust Contract Awards and Pipeline

ICF’s contract awards exceeded previous year levels, achieving a book-to-bill ratio of 1.53. Year-to-date contract awards reached $1.8 billion, supported by an $8.4 billion pipeline, which bodes well for future growth and underscores the company’s strong market position.

Federal Government Revenue Decline

Federal government revenues saw a steep decline of 29.8% year-over-year, primarily due to contract cancellations and procurement delays, particularly in programmatic public health and human services areas. This decline highlights the challenges ICF faces in its federal government segment.

Impact of Government Shutdown

The government shutdown had a tangible impact, resulting in an estimated $8 million reduction in revenue and $2.5 million in gross profit for October. The continuation of the shutdown could further exacerbate these financial impacts, posing a challenge for the company in the near term.

Delayed Ramp-up of International Contracts

Delays in the ramp-up of international government contracts contributed to lower-than-expected revenue. However, improvements are anticipated by 2026, suggesting a potential rebound in this segment in the coming years.

Increased Tax Rate

ICF experienced an increase in its tax rate to 22.7% from 13.8% the previous year, driven by a one-time negative tax adjustment and new legislation. This increase presents an additional financial challenge for the company.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, ICF’s management provided guidance that highlighted both challenges and opportunities. The company expects to navigate through the current challenges, maintaining a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.53 and a year-to-date contract award total of $1.8 billion. With a robust $8.4 billion pipeline, ICF is well-positioned for future growth, despite the current headwinds in the federal government segment.

In conclusion, ICF International’s earnings call revealed a company experiencing strong growth in non-federal sectors and commercial energy, while grappling with significant challenges in its federal government segment. The overall sentiment was one of cautious optimism, with a robust pipeline and strategic growth areas providing a solid foundation for future success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement