ICF International Announces Leadership Changes Amid Growth

ICF International reported its third quarter 2025 results, highlighting a 14% increase in revenues from commercial, state, local, and international government clients, which now account for 57% of total revenues. The company experienced robust growth in commercial energy client revenues, driven by strong demand for its energy efficiency programs. Despite a decline in U.S. federal government revenue, ICF maintained its margin expansion through effective cost management and a favorable business mix. The company announced executive leadership changes to support future growth, with James Morgan taking on the additional role of CFO and Anne Choate becoming president. ICF’s business development pipeline remains strong, with significant contract awards and a total backlog of $3.5 billion, positioning the company for a return to growth in 2026.

ICF International’s overall score reflects stable financial performance and reasonable valuation, tempered by technical indicators suggesting potential bearish momentum. The earnings call provided a positive outlook for commercial energy growth, but challenges in federal revenues and overall revenue decline are significant concerns.

ICF International is a leading global solutions and technology provider, specializing in energy efficiency programs, IT modernization, and strategic communications. The company serves a diversified client base, including commercial, state and local, and international government clients, with a strong focus on utility clients and government contracts.

Average Trading Volume: 187,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.58B

