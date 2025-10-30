ICF International Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Icf International ( (ICFI) ).

ICF International announced significant executive leadership changes effective January 1, 2026. Anne Choate will be appointed as President, succeeding John Wasson, and will focus on maximizing growth opportunities and expanding the use of technology and AI. James Morgan will assume the combined role of Chief Operating and Financial Officer, following Barry Broadus’s planned retirement as CFO. These changes are aimed at supporting ICF’s future growth and enhancing its operational excellence.

The most recent analyst rating on (ICFI) stock is a Buy with a $107.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Icf International stock, see the ICFI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ICFI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ICFI is a Outperform.

ICF International’s overall score reflects stable financial performance and reasonable valuation, tempered by technical indicators suggesting potential bearish momentum. The earnings call provided a positive outlook for commercial energy growth, but challenges in federal revenues and overall revenue decline are significant concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on ICFI stock, click here.

More about Icf International

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider with approximately 9,000 employees. The company combines industry expertise with digital engagement capabilities to help organizations solve complex challenges, serving both public and private sector clients since 1969.

Average Trading Volume: 187,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.58B

For a thorough assessment of ICFI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue