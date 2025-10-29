icetana Achieves Record ARR Growth in September 2025 Quarter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

iCetana Ltd. ( (AU:ICE) ) has shared an update.

icetana Limited reported a significant increase in its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 21% quarter-on-quarter, reaching $2.3 million as of September 2025, largely due to its strategic partnership with SoftBank Robotics. Despite a net operating cash outflow of $1.13 million, the company achieved its strongest quarterly ARR growth and was recognized with an award at the West Australian Export Awards, highlighting its growing presence in the APAC region.

icetana Limited is a company specializing in self-learning security artificial intelligence software designed for large-scale surveillance networks.

