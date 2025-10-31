ICBC Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025 Earnings

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Class H ( (IDCBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Class H presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) is a major banking institution in the People’s Republic of China, providing a wide range of financial services including corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, and investment banking. As a state-owned commercial bank, ICBC is recognized for its extensive network and significant influence in the financial sector.

In its third-quarter report for 2025, ICBC reported a steady increase in its financial performance metrics, with operating income and net profit showing modest growth compared to the previous year. The bank’s strategic focus on expanding its asset base and maintaining a strong capital position has been evident in its financial disclosures.

The bank’s operating income for the first nine months of 2025 reached RMB 610,968 million, marking a 1.98% increase from the previous year. Net profit attributable to equity holders rose slightly by 0.33% to RMB 269,908 million. Notably, the bank’s net cash flows from operating activities surged by 43.81%, highlighting improved cash management and customer deposits. The bank also maintained a robust capital adequacy ratio of 18.85%, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

ICBC continues to focus on strengthening its capital base, as evidenced by the issuance of tier 2 capital bonds and TLAC non-capital bonds. The bank has also redeemed certain preference shares, reflecting its commitment to optimizing its capital structure. The bank’s total assets grew by 8.18% to RMB 52,813,421 million, driven by increases in loans and financial investments.

Looking ahead, ICBC’s management remains cautiously optimistic about the bank’s growth prospects, emphasizing the importance of maintaining financial stability and capital adequacy. The bank aims to leverage its strong market position and extensive network to navigate the evolving financial landscape and continue delivering value to its shareholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue