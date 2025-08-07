Ibis Inc. Reports Strong Q2 Financial Results and Market Leadership

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from ibis inc. ( (JP:9343) ).

Ibis Inc. announced its Q2 financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2025, highlighting its app’s strong performance in global markets. The app’s consistent high ranking in active users underscores its significant market presence and potential for continued growth, which may positively impact the company’s operations and industry positioning.

More about ibis inc.

Ibis Inc. is a Japanese company that has developed a popular app, which has been the number one in active users in Europe and the US for five consecutive years and ranked in the top three globally for the same period.

Average Trading Volume: 25,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen11.91B

For detailed information about 9343 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue