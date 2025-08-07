ibis inc. Announces H1 2025 Financial Results and Stock Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from ibis inc. ( (JP:9343) ).

ibis inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing net sales of ¥2,378 million and a profit attributable to owners of ¥376 million. The company also announced a stock split at a ratio of 5 shares for each common share, effective October 1, 2025, which impacts the dividend forecast and earnings per share calculations. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about ibis inc.

ibis inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry with a focus on providing its primary products and services. The company is led by CEO Eiji Kamiya and CFO Hidekazu Yasui.

Average Trading Volume: 25,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen11.91B

