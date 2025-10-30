iBio Unveils Promising Preclinical Data for IBIO-610

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ibio ( (IBIO) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 30, 2025, iBio, Inc. announced new preclinical data from its study on IBIO-610, an Activin E antibody candidate, showing an extended half-life of 33.2 days in obese non-human primates. This data, to be presented at ObesityWeek 2025, predicts a human half-life of up to 100 days, potentially allowing for twice-yearly dosing, which could significantly enhance patient experience and position IBIO-610 as a leading therapy for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

The most recent analyst rating on (IBIO) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ibio stock, see the IBIO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IBIO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IBIO is a Neutral.

IBIO’s overall score is heavily impacted by significant financial challenges, including negative earnings and cash flow issues. The weak technical outlook and poor valuation metrics further weigh down the score. However, recent strategic corporate events provide some optimism for future growth, but they are not enough to offset the current financial difficulties.

More about Ibio

iBio, Inc. is a biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer, and other hard-to-treat diseases. The company focuses on creating breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 3,051,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $31.19M

