iBio Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notice for Stock Price

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ibio ( (IBIO) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 29, 2025, iBio, Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that its common stock had not met the minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. This notice does not immediately affect the company’s stock listing, and iBio has until January 26, 2026, to regain compliance. The company plans to monitor its stock price and may consider actions such as a reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq’s requirements and maintain its listing.

The most recent analyst rating on (IBIO) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ibio stock, see the IBIO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IBIO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IBIO is a Neutral.

IBIO’s overall score is heavily impacted by significant financial challenges, including negative earnings and cash flow issues. The weak technical outlook and poor valuation metrics further weigh down the score. However, recent strategic corporate events provide some optimism for future growth, but they are not enough to offset the current financial difficulties.

To see Spark’s full report on IBIO stock, click here.

More about Ibio

Average Trading Volume: 2,122,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.03M

For an in-depth examination of IBIO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue