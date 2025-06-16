IBI Group Holdings to Review Annual Results and Dividend Declaration

Confident Investing Starts Here:

IBI Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1547) ) has provided an update.

IBI Group Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of a final dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder returns.

More about IBI Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 163,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$208M

