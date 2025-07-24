IBI Group Holdings Limited Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from IBI Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1547) ).

IBI Group Holdings Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 5, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, approval of director remuneration, declaration of a final dividend, and re-appointment of BDO Limited as the independent auditor. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval for the directors to exercise powers to allot and issue shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about IBI Group Holdings Limited

IBI Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates within the financial sector and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1547. The company focuses on providing a range of financial services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 168,952

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$188M

