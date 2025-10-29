Iberdrola Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Investments

Iberdrola ( (IBDRY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Iberdrola presented to its investors.

Iberdrola, S.A. is a global energy leader, primarily engaged in the production, distribution, and commercialization of electricity and gas, with a strong focus on renewable energy sources. The company operates in the utilities sector and is known for its commitment to sustainable energy and carbon neutrality by 2030.

In its latest earnings report for the nine-month period ending September 2025, Iberdrola reported a net profit of EUR 5,307 million and an EBITDA of EUR 12,438 million. The company highlighted a 16.6% growth in adjusted net profit and a 4.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong performance in the Networks business, particularly in the United States and Brazil.

Key financial metrics showed a revenue of EUR 33,863 million, with a gross margin of EUR 18,407 million. The Networks business saw a significant increase in investments, particularly in the United Kingdom and the United States, contributing to a 12% rise in annual investments. Iberdrola also reported a strategic partnership with Masdar for the East Anglia 3 offshore wind farm and a capital increase to support its investment plans.

Iberdrola’s forward-looking strategy focuses on expanding its renewable energy capacity and enhancing its network infrastructure. The company aims to maintain its growth trajectory by investing in sustainable energy projects and strengthening its market position in key regions.

Overall, Iberdrola’s financial performance and strategic initiatives reflect its commitment to sustainable growth and its ambition to lead the global energy transition towards a low-carbon future.

