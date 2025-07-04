IAR Systems Board Endorses Qt Company’s Acquisition Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IAR Systems Group AB ( ($SE:IAR.B) ) has provided an update.

The board of directors of IAR Systems Group AB has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept a public cash offer from The Qt Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Qt Group Plc, valuing IAR at approximately SEK 2,293 million. The offer represents a significant premium over recent trading prices and is part of IAR’s strategic shift towards a cloud-enabled platform model, aiming to expand its market reach and achieve ambitious financial targets. Key shareholders have already expressed their support, and the offer is conditional upon regulatory approvals and achieving a 90% shareholding.

IAR Systems Group AB is a company operating in the technology industry, primarily focusing on providing software solutions for embedded systems. The company is known for its development tools and services that support a wide range of microcontrollers and processors, catering to the needs of developers and engineers in various sectors.

