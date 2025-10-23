IAG 2025 AGM: All Resolutions Passed, Strengthening Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Insurance Australia Group Limited ( (AU:IAG) ).

At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, IAG successfully passed all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of board members and the adoption of the remuneration report. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder support and are expected to positively influence IAG’s governance and operational strategies, thereby reinforcing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IAG) stock is a Buy with a A$9.65 price target.

Insurance Australia Group Limited

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) is a leading general insurance company operating in Australia and New Zealand. The company underwrites over $17 billion in insurance premiums annually through various well-known brands such as NRMA Insurance, RACV, RACQI, CGU, and WFI in Australia, and NZI, State, AMI, and Lumley in New Zealand.

Average Trading Volume: 5,059,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.73B

