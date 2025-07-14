I Synergy Group Lists Over 102 Million Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

I Synergy Group Ltd. ( (AU:IS3) ) just unveiled an update.

I Synergy Group Limited announced the quotation of 102,460,273 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code IS3, effective from July 14, 2025. This move signifies a strategic step for the company, potentially enhancing its market presence and providing liquidity options for investors, thereby impacting its operational dynamics and positioning within the industry.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.6M

