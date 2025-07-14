I Synergy Group Issues Shares Under Convertible Note Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

I Synergy Group Ltd. ( (AU:IS3) ) has issued an update.

I Synergy Group Limited announced the issuance of 102,460,273 ordinary shares at a price of $0.001 per share under a Convertible Note Facility. This move, approved by shareholders in March 2024, involves a total of $100,000 plus interest and reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about I Synergy Group Ltd.

I Synergy Group Limited is a socially responsible technology company focused on creating positive societal impacts through innovative digital solutions. The company aims to foster job creation, skill development, and entrepreneurship, contributing to a sustainable and prosperous future.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.6M

For an in-depth examination of IS3 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue