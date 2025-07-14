I Synergy Group Issues Over 102 Million Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from I Synergy Group Ltd. ( (AU:IS3) ).

I Synergy Group Limited has issued over 102 million Fully Paid Ordinary Shares without disclosure under the Corporations Act 2001. The company confirms compliance with relevant legal provisions and assures that no undisclosed information would affect investors’ assessments of its financial position or securities.

More about I Synergy Group Ltd.

I Synergy Group Limited is a socially responsible technology company focused on delivering innovative digital solutions. The company aims to positively impact society by creating new opportunities for job creation, skill development, and entrepreneurship, contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.6M

For a thorough assessment of IS3 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue