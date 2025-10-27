i-mobile Reports Growth in Hometown Tax Donations Amid Regulatory Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

i-mobile Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6535) ) has issued an update.

i-mobile Co., Ltd. has reported significant growth in donor activity on its Furunavi platform as of September 2025, driven by increased demand and strategic promotional efforts. Despite regulatory changes to the Hometown Tax system, the company remains committed to stabilizing demand and expanding the market by enhancing its platform and collaborating with government and local entities to support regional revitalization. The company continues to focus on sustainable growth and social contributions through initiatives like providing Christmas cakes and rice support to single-parent families.

i-mobile Co., Ltd. operates in the digital marketing industry, focusing on services such as hometown tax donation platforms. The company is known for its proactive initiatives in promoting local community engagement and regional revitalization through its tax donation business.

