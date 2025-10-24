I-Mab Rebrands to NovaBridge Biosciences Following Shareholder Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from I-MAB ( (IMAB) ) is now available.

On October 24, 2025, I-Mab held an extraordinary general meeting where shareholders approved changing the company’s name to NovaBridge Biosciences. Additionally, the shareholders agreed to amend and restate the company’s memorandum and articles of association, reflecting the new name and updated governance structure. These changes are expected to enhance the company’s brand identity and align its corporate structure with strategic goals.

Spark’s Take on IMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMAB is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 45 reflects I-MAB’s substantial financial challenges, particularly in terms of profitability and cash flow generation, which heavily impact its financial performance. Despite a modest technical uptrend, valuation metrics point to significant risks, with ongoing losses and a negative P/E ratio limiting its appeal. The absence of recent earnings call data or notable corporate events further solidifies the overall cautious outlook.

More about I-MAB

I-Mab is a company in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapies. Its market focus includes the development and commercialization of biologics for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 2,680,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $381.7M

