i-80 Gold Corp Board Member Resigns for New Role

i-80 Gold Corp ( (TSE:IAU) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Eva Bellissimo announced her resignation from i-80 Gold Corp‘s Board of Directors, effective October 31, 2025, to focus on her new role as National Practice Group Leader at McCarthy Tétrault LLP. Her departure is not due to any disagreements with the company. Bellissimo, who has been with the company since its inception in 2021, played a significant role in its corporate governance and growth. i-80 Gold plans to fill the vacancy to continue its development plan towards becoming a mid-tier gold producer in Nevada.

More about i-80 Gold Corp

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company dedicated to establishing a mid-tier gold producer through a strategic development plan. The company is the fourth largest holder of gold mineral resources in Nevada, with a robust pipeline of high-grade development and production-stage projects. i-80 Gold employs a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to enhance efficiency and growth, with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American.

Average Trading Volume: 900,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.07B

