Hybrid Power Solutions to Present Clean Energy Innovations at 2025 Best Defence Conference

Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc. ( (TSE:HPSS) ) has provided an update.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. announced its participation in the 2025 Best Defence Conference in London, Ontario, where it will showcase its zero-emission, fuel-free portable power systems. This participation marks the company’s ongoing expansion into the defence, government, and critical infrastructure markets, building on recent achievements such as its inclusion on the California Air Resources Board’s Zero-Emission Generator list. The conference provides an opportunity for Hybrid Power Solutions to engage with key stakeholders in the defence and public safety sectors, highlighting how their technology can enhance mission readiness and support sustainability objectives.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian company specializing in the development of portable power systems that eliminate the need for fossil fuels in off-grid and remote applications. The company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ‘HPSS’ and is committed to environmental responsibility and technological innovation in the clean energy sector.

