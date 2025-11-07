Hyatt Hotels Announces Share Lock-Up Expiration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Hyatt Hotels ( (H) ).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that certain shares of its Class A and Class B Common Stock, previously subject to lock-up restrictions, will be available for sale in the public market. From November 5, 2025, through November 4, 2026, 14,976,952 shares held by Pritzker family stockholders and 2,270,395 shares held by other stockholders will become available, impacting the company’s stock liquidity and potentially its market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (H) stock is a Hold with a $161.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hyatt Hotels stock, see the H Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on H Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, H is a Neutral.

Hyatt’s overall score reflects strong revenue growth and strategic initiatives, but is tempered by profitability challenges and high leverage. Technical indicators and valuation suggest caution, while the earnings call provides a balanced outlook with both opportunities and risks.

To see Spark’s full report on H stock, click here.

More about Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates in the hospitality industry, providing a range of services including hotel management, franchising, and ownership. The company focuses on delivering premium experiences across its global portfolio of properties, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 941,465

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.23B

Learn more about H stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue