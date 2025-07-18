hVIVO Announces Board Changes Amid Leadership Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Open Orphan Plc ( (GB:HVO) ).

hVIVO plc announced the resignation of Tracey James as Non-Executive Director, clarifying that her departure is not related to the company’s financial performance. The company is actively seeking a new independent Non-Executive Director and Chair, with announcements to follow. This change in the board is part of hVIVO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HVO) stock is a Buy with a £30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Open Orphan Plc stock, see the GB:HVO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HVO is a Outperform.

Open Orphan Plc’s overall stock score of 73 reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation, bolstered by positive corporate events indicating strategic growth and leadership confidence. However, technical indicators suggest caution with potential downward trends.

More about Open Orphan Plc

hVIVO plc is a full-service Contract Research Organisation (CRO) and a global leader in human challenge trials. The company provides end-to-end clinical development services to a wide client base, including major biopharma companies. Specializing in infectious and respiratory indications, hVIVO operates a state-of-the-art quarantine facility in London and offers comprehensive virology and immunology laboratory services. With subsidiaries in Germany and other locations, the company offers early-phase clinical trial services and integrated drug development solutions from preclinical stages through Phase II trials.

Average Trading Volume: 3,412,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £68.7M

