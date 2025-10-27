Hutchmed’s Promising Phase III Study on Advanced Endometrial Cancer Treatment

Hutchmed (China) Limited ((HCM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Hutchmed (China) Limited is currently conducting a Phase III clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Open-label, Multicenter Phase III Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Fruquintinib Plus Sintilimab Versus Chemotherapy of the Treating Physician’s Choice as Second-line Treatment for Advanced Endometrial Cancer.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of combining fruquintinib and sintilimab in treating advanced endometrial cancer, a significant condition impacting many patients worldwide.

The study is testing the combination of fruquintinib, an orally administered drug, and sintilimab, an intravenous biological treatment, against standard chemotherapy options like paclitaxel and doxorubicin. The goal is to determine if this new combination can offer better outcomes for patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are allocated to either the experimental group receiving fruquintinib and sintilimab or the control group receiving chemotherapy of the treating physician’s choice.

The study began on August 21, 2024, with an estimated completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on January 5, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

For investors, this study could impact Hutchmed’s stock performance, especially if the results show significant benefits over existing treatments. Positive outcomes could enhance investor sentiment and position Hutchmed favorably against competitors in the oncology market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

