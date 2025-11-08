Huntsman Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Huntsman ( (HUN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Huntsman presented to its investors.

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals, serving a broad range of consumer and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates over 60 facilities in approximately 25 countries.

In its third quarter of 2025, Huntsman reported a net loss of $25 million, an improvement from the $33 million loss in the same period last year. The company’s revenues were $1.46 billion, slightly down from $1.54 billion in the previous year.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted net loss of $5 million compared to an adjusted net income of $17 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $94 million, down from $131 million. However, free cash flow from continuing operations increased to $157 million from $93 million. The company also announced a significant reduction in its quarterly dividend.

Looking ahead, Huntsman remains focused on cash generation and cost control, with restructuring programs expected to yield over $100 million in savings by 2026. The company aims to maintain financial flexibility amid challenging market conditions and anticipates a return to higher dividend payouts when conditions improve.

