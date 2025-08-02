Huntsman Faces Challenges in Q2 2025 Earnings

Huntsman ( (HUN) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Huntsman presented to its investors.

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals, operating in the chemical industry with a diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. The company reported a challenging second quarter in 2025, with a net loss of $158 million compared to a net income of $22 million in the same period last year, reflecting the impact of reduced global construction and industrial activity. Key financial metrics showed a decline, with adjusted EBITDA dropping to $74 million from $131 million in the previous year, and revenues decreasing to $1,458 million from $1,574 million. Despite these setbacks, Huntsman managed to generate a positive free cash flow of $55 million, a significant improvement from $5 million in the prior year period. The company is undertaking strategic restructuring efforts, including facility closures and workforce reductions, to navigate the current economic environment. Looking ahead, Huntsman remains focused on cost reduction and cash generation to stabilize its financial position amidst ongoing market challenges.

