Hunting PLC Executes Share Buyback to Adjust Share Capital

Hunting ( (GB:HTG) ) just unveiled an update.

Hunting PLC has announced the purchase of 65,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback programme, with plans to cancel these shares. This move will reduce the total number of shares in issue to 161,429,884, affecting the voting rights and potentially the shareholding calculations under the FCA’s rules.

Hunting PLC’s stock score of 56 reflects strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, counterbalanced by profitability challenges and bearish technical trends. Positive corporate events and a reasonable dividend yield provide some optimism, yet the negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns.

