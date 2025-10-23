Hunting PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hunting ( (GB:HTG) ) has provided an update.

Hunting PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 86,937 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 327.61 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 161,342,947, which will also be the new total number of voting rights. This move is part of Hunting’s strategy to manage its capital structure and can impact shareholder value by potentially increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HTG) stock is a Buy with a £400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hunting stock, see the GB:HTG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HTG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HTG is a Neutral.

Hunting PLC’s stock score of 56 reflects strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, counterbalanced by profitability challenges and bearish technical trends. Positive corporate events and a reasonable dividend yield provide some optimism, yet the negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HTG stock, click here.

More about Hunting

Average Trading Volume: 406,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £495.3M

For a thorough assessment of HTG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue