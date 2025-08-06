Hung Hing Printing Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Trade Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hung Hing Printing Group Limited ( (HK:0450) ) just unveiled an update.

Hung Hing Printing Group Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected loss of approximately HK$49 million for the first half of 2025, a significant increase from the HK$4 million loss in the same period last year. The company attributes this downturn to the adverse impact of US tariffs and policy uncertainties affecting global trade, which have pressured its export shipments and profit margins. In response, the group is taking strategic measures to rebalance its business portfolio, including expanding production capacity in Vietnam and developing new business segments in Hong Kong and the PRC.

More about Hung Hing Printing Group Limited

Hung Hing Printing Group Limited operates in the printing industry, focusing on providing printing services and products. The company is involved in various market segments, including the production of printed materials and packaging solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 178,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$873.8M

