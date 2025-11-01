Humanoid Global Expands Marketing Efforts with New Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from New Wave Esports ( (TSE:ROBO) ).

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. has announced new advertising agreements to bolster its market presence. The company has entered into a 12-month advertising agreement with Gold Standard Media, LLC for digital marketing services, and extended its agreement with Investor Insights Systems Inc. for additional digital marketing efforts. These strategic moves are aimed at enhancing the company’s visibility and market awareness, potentially impacting its operations and industry positioning positively.

More about New Wave Esports

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. is a publicly traded investment issuer focusing on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector. The company serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio that spans the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 332,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$46.98M

