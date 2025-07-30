Huisen Household Faces Continued Trading Suspension Amid Legal Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Huisen Household International Group Limited ( (HK:2127) ) has issued an update.

Huisen Household International Group Limited has announced a supplemental update regarding its ongoing trading suspension on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to unresolved legal claims and lawsuits involving the company and its former executive director, Mr. Zeng Ming. The company has been under scrutiny since October 2024 for alleged non-disclosure of loan breaches and unauthorized guarantee transactions, which have led to a series of announcements addressing these issues. The continued suspension and legal challenges may impact the company’s market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Huisen Household International Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 17,592,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$76.58M

Find detailed analytics on 2127 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue