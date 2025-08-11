Huili Resources to Review Interim Results and Dividend Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huili Resources (Group) Limited ( (HK:1303) ) has shared an update.

Huili Resources (Group) Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 27, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

More about Huili Resources (Group) Limited

Huili Resources (Group) Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the resources industry. It focuses on the exploration, development, and production of mineral resources, primarily serving markets that demand these raw materials.

Average Trading Volume: 264,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$599.4M

