Huhtamaki India Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Huhtamaki India Limited ( (IN:HUHTAMAKI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Huhtamaki India Limited released the transcript of its earnings call for the third quarter of 2025, following the announcement of its unaudited financial results. This release is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and aims to provide stakeholders with detailed insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Huhtamaki India Limited

Huhtamaki India Limited operates in the packaging industry, specializing in flexible packaging solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative packaging products to various sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, enhancing product safety and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 40,004

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 20.16B INR

