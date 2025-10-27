Huhtamaki India Limited Announces Managing Director’s Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huhtamaki India Limited ( (IN:HUHTAMAKI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Huhtamaki India Limited announced the resignation of its Managing Director, Mr. Dhananjay Salunkhe, effective January 15, 2026, due to personal reasons. This change in leadership may impact the company’s strategic direction and operational management, potentially influencing its market position and stakeholder relations.

More about Huhtamaki India Limited

Huhtamaki India Limited operates in the packaging industry, focusing primarily on flexible packaging solutions. The company serves a variety of sectors, including food and beverages, healthcare, and personal care, providing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 40,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 20.03B INR

