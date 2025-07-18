Huddlestock Fintech AS Increases Share Capital Through Loan Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Huddlestock Fintech AS ( (DE:9JR) ).

Huddlestock Fintech AS has announced a share capital increase following the conversion of outstanding amounts from convertible loans and agreements, resulting in the issuance of 25,735,972 new shares. This capital increase, now registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, raises Huddlestock’s share capital to NOK 525,405.1171, enhancing its financial position and potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests.

Huddlestock Fintech AS is an innovative technology software provider specializing in Investment-as-a-service offerings, with comprehensive operational service support and a leading financial consultancy services business. The company focuses on delivering innovative and sustainable technology and operational solutions to firms offering financial products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 672,162

Current Market Cap: NOK177.7M

