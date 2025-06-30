Huddlestock Fintech AS Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huddlestock Fintech AS ( (DE:9JR) ) just unveiled an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS has appointed Sabine Merky as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2025. Merky, who brings extensive experience from the fintech industry and international growth companies, is expected to play a key role in driving Huddlestock’s next phase of growth as a leading Investment-as-a-Service provider in Europe.

More about Huddlestock Fintech AS

Huddlestock Fintech AS is an innovative technology software provider specializing in Investment-as-a-Service offerings, with comprehensive operational service support and leading financial consultancy services. The company focuses on delivering innovative and sustainable technology and operational solutions to businesses offering financial products and services.

YTD Price Performance: 70.68%

Average Trading Volume: 850,753

Current Market Cap: NOK192.5M

