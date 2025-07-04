Huddled Group Partners with THG Ingenuity and Secures £1.5M Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huddled Group ( (GB:HUD) ) has shared an announcement.

Huddled Group PLC has announced a strategic partnership with THG Ingenuity to enhance its e-commerce capabilities, particularly in logistics and live sales broadcasts. This collaboration is expected to significantly improve Huddled’s operational efficiency and customer satisfaction by utilizing THG’s advanced fulfilment services, including same-day delivery options. Additionally, Huddled has secured a £1.5 million investment from Shard Capital Partners LLP to support its growth ambitions. This funding will enable Huddled to execute its commercial opportunities and strengthen its balance sheet, aligning with its strategic growth plans.

Huddled Group PLC operates within the circular economy e-commerce sector, focusing on sustainable solutions for surplus stock. The company is known for its innovative approach to e-commerce, leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 524,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £11.03M

