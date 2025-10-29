Hubbell Incorporated Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Hubbell Incorporated B ( (HUBB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hubbell Incorporated B presented to its investors.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer in the utility and electrical solutions sector, providing products that enable the safe and efficient operation of critical infrastructure. The company is headquartered in Shelton, CT, and reported revenues of $5.6 billion in 2024.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Hubbell Incorporated announced a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.77 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $5.17. The company experienced a 4% increase in net sales, with a notable 3% organic growth. The operating margin stood at 22.0%, with an adjusted operating margin of 23.9%. The company has also raised its 2025 diluted EPS outlook to a range of $16.55-$16.75, with an adjusted EPS of $18.10-$18.30.

Key highlights from the report include strong performance in the Electrical Solutions segment, which saw an 8% organic growth driven by demand in datacenter and light industrial markets. The Utility Solutions segment also showed resilience, with Grid Infrastructure achieving 8% organic growth. However, Grid Automation sales were down by 18% due to weak meter and AMI project activity. The effective tax rate decreased to 17.5% from 21.0% in the previous year, contributing to the overall earnings growth.

Hubbell’s strategic focus on innovation and operational efficiency has allowed it to exceed cost inflation with favorable price realization and productivity gains. The company also reported a significant increase in free cash flow, reaching $254 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $189 million in the same period of 2024.

Looking ahead, Hubbell Incorporated anticipates continued growth with a 3-4% increase in organic net sales for the full year 2025. The company remains optimistic about achieving strong adjusted operating margin expansion and maintaining a lower tax rate, positioning itself well for sustained financial performance.

