Hub Group Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Hub Group ( (HUBG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hub Group presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hub Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company specializing in transportation and logistics management solutions, leveraging industry-leading technology to enhance supply chain efficiency and visibility. In its third quarter of 2025, Hub Group reported a revenue of $934 million, marking a 5% decline from the previous year. The company achieved a GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.47 and a non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.49. Despite softer demand in freight markets, the company saw improvements in intermodal profitability and logistics operating margins. Key financial highlights include an operating income of $39 million and a strong balance sheet with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.4x. The acquisition of Marten Transport Intermodal assets and SITH, LLC was completed, enhancing their refrigerated intermodal business. The Intermodal and Transportation Solutions segment reported stable revenue, while the Logistics segment experienced a decline due to lower brokerage business volume and soft demand. Hub Group’s management remains optimistic about future growth, focusing on intermodal expansion and margin improvement through strategic partnerships and operational efficiencies.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue