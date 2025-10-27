Huazhang Technology Holding Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Huazhang Technology Holding Ltd. ( (HK:1673) ) has provided an update.

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 28, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the approval of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval to authorize directors to manage the issuance of new shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and market position.

More about Huazhang Technology Holding Ltd.

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 102,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$357.5M

For an in-depth examination of 1673 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue