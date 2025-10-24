Huaxin Cement’s 2025 EGM Resolutions Passed Unanimously

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6655) ) has provided an announcement.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. successfully held its Third Extraordinary General Meeting in 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed without amendments. The meeting saw full participation from shareholders, with no restrictions or abstentions on voting, indicating strong support for the company’s strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6655) stock is a Buy with a HK$19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6655 Stock Forecast page.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in China, operating in the cement industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of cement and related products, serving various construction and infrastructure projects.

Average Trading Volume: 12,258,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$41.9B

