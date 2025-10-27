Huaxin Cement Announces 2025 Q3 Profit Distribution Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6655) ).

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. announced a profit distribution proposal for the first three quarters of 2025, reporting a net profit of RMB 2,003,800,231 attributable to shareholders. The board proposes a cash dividend of RMB 0.34 per share, totaling RMB 706,021,373, representing 35.23% of the net profit after consolidation. The distribution plan is subject to approval at the company’s Fourth Extraordinary General Meeting in 2025, and dividends will be paid in RMB, HKD, or USD depending on the shareholder’s location.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6655) stock is a Buy with a HK$19.00 price target.

More about Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the cement industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of cement and related products, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 11,517,980

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$41.71B

